Mary Lanning
Laine Henry Reiber, a 7-pound, 15-ounce boy, was born to Lynzee (Arrants) and Max Reiber of Hastings April 9.
Xyillan Ryan James Russell, a 4-pound, 15-ounce boy, was born to Samantha (Gayman) and Jack Russell of Hastings Sept. 8.
Colton Levi Woolstenhulme, a 6-pound, 4-ounce boy, was born to Jennifer Rose and Donald Woolstenhulme of Hastings Sept. 10.
Ashlyn Rey Davidson, a 6-pound, 13-ounce girl, was born to Angela (Reynolds) and Christopher Davidson of Grand Island Sept. 12.
Adhara Odette Knapp Maciel, a 9-pound, 7-ounce girl, was born to Kiabeth (Maciel) and Benjamin Knapp of Hastings Sept. 11.
Eliza Rae DeDiana, an 8-pound, 2-ouncde girl, was born to Kaylin (Cook) and Mark DeDiana of Hastings Sept. 14.
