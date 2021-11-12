Mary Lanning
Henry Asher Fellows, an 8-pound, 9-ounce boy, was born to Danielle (Harms) and Aarin Fellows of Glenvil Nov. 9.
Jorgia Lou Deras, a 5-pound, 4-ounce girl, was born to Colby Rogers and Jorge Deras of Fairbury Nov. 3.
Waylon Scott Anderson, an 8-pound, 13-ounce boy, was born to Molly and Tyler Anderson of Hastings Nov. 1.
Bridger Kip Runyan, a 7-pound boy, was born to Rachel (Witte) and Phillip Runyan of Blue Hill Oct. 29.
Molly Katherine Housel, a 4-pound, 12-ounce girl, was born to Leah (Bartek) and Benjamin Housel of Grand Island Oct. 27.
Charlotte Rose Young, a 7-pound, 14-ounce girl, was born to Sierra (Berns) and Noah Young of Kenesaw Nov. 8.
