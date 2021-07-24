Mary Lanning
Rosie Lainson Overmiller, an 8-pound, 5-ounce girl, was born to Lauren (Bliss) and Matthew Overmiller of 1250 Heritage Place July 12.
Carley Ann Mitchell, a 7-pound, 13-ounce girl, was born to Jessica (Bennett) and Andrew Mitchell of 207 E. Seventh St. July 16.
Joaquin Martín Gomez, an 8-pound, 3-ounce boy, was born to Leticia Gomez and Luis Rodriguez of 411 W. C St. July 16.
Aria Evelyn Rose Toepfer, a 7-pound, 8-ounce girl, was born to Amanda (Thompson) and Jeffrey Toepfer of Blue Hill July 16.
Wyatt Roman Pesek, a 9-pound, 8-ounce boy, was born to Daesha (Burbach) and Roger Pesek of 707 S. Hastings Ave. July 18.
Olive Nicole Cook, a 7-pound, 8-ounce girl, was born to Bethany (Coleman) and Zachary Cook of 34 Sara Drive July 18.
Adelynn Jo Douglas, a 6-pound girl, was born to Alicia (Crouse) and Jay Douglas of 3126 Paradise Drive July 16.
Hadley Fae Hellwege, a 6-pound, 4-ounce girl, was born to Stacy (Pelican) and Kirk Hellwege of Doniphan July 19.
Lawson Vern Lauer, an 8-pound, 2-ounce boy, was born to Kourtney (Schmade) and Brock Lauer of Ayr July 13.
Everly Rose Whitsel, a 6-pound, 8-ounce girl, and Klayton Walker Whitsel, a 7-pound, 5-ounce boy, were born to Nicole (Soucie) and Zachary Whitsel of 1022 W. 11th St. July 7.
Jace Mills Quinn, a 7-pound, 14-ounce boy, was born to McKenzie (Morris) and Tyson Quinn of 7015 N. Marian Road July 9.
Charlie Ray Schumm, a 6-pound, 14-ounce girl, was born to Mayce Cooper and Braden Schumm of Hastings July 10,
Paisley Alyvia Toelle, a 5-pound, 9-ounce girl, was born to Megan Bohlen and Taylor Toelle of Glenvil July 10.
Beckett Anthony McPhillips, an 8-pound, 14-ounce boy, was born to Brittany (Davidson) and Anthony McPhillips of Central City July 7.
Sophie Ann Milburn, a 6-pound, 10-ounce girl, was born to Laurann (Boyd) and Daniel Milburn of Franklin July 8.
