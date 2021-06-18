Mary Lanning
Emry Sue Blume, a 7-pound, 6-ounce girl, was born to Kelsey (Flaherty) and Austin Blume of Heartwell June 8.
Nevaeh Leigh Brandenburg, a 7-pound, 11-ounce girl, was born to Jessica (Schamp) and Travis Brandenburg of Grand Island June 7.
Cali Jean Rumsey, a 7-pound, 4-ounce girl, was born to Jessica (Greenough) and Chad Rumsey of 727 N. Turner Ave. June 7.
Hadley Kim Hamilton, a 9-pound, 4-ounce girl, was born to Alana (Clingenpeel) and August “Gus” Hamilton of 1922 W. Fifth St. June 3.
Kamilah Maria Rodruguez, a 7-pound, 4-ounce girl, was born to Tenille Farris and Daniel Rodriguez of 50 Kingston Drive.
Nellie Kaye Gangwish, a 9-pound girl, was born to Tamaka (McKinney) and Daniel Gangwish of Juniata June 3.
Shaylee F. Gamez, a 7-pound, 13-ounce girl, was born to Andrea (McKimmey) and Villa Gamez of 727 S. Denver Ave. May 28.
Bayler Viola Schulze, a 6-pound, 10-ounce girl, was born to Natasha (Danburg) and Benjamin Schulze of Grand Island June 10.
