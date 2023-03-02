Mary Lanning
Brooklynn Journee Malesker, a 6-pound, 6-ounce girl, was born to Ashanti Mohlman and Patrick Malesker of Hastings Feb. 14.
Mary Lanning
Jeremiah Roylen Walz, a 6-pound, 8-ounce boy, was born to Julianne Walz of Hastings Feb. 11.
Ezra Sterling Ackerman, an 8-pound, 8-ounce boy, was born to Brittney (Lindner) and Dominick Ackerman of Hastings Feb. 14.
Quinn Lucy Walters, an 8-pound, 14-ounce girl, was born to Abby (Miller) and Wade Walters of Shickley Feb. 12.
Drake Dee Patrick, a 7-pound, 6-ounce boy, was born to Jasmine Boutin and Nicholas Patrick of Hastings Feb. 22.
Renn Diane Sukup, a 7-pound, 2-ounce girl, was born to Jordan (Harm) and Timothy Sukup of Trumbull Feb. 17.
