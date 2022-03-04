Mary Lanning
Parker Anne Templin, a 7-pound, 6-ounce girl, was born to Alicia (Statler) and Briar Templin of Bruning Feb. 22.
Carson Thomas Scribner, a 7-pound, 1-ounce boy, was born to Whitney (Turner) and Charles Scribner of Juniata Feb. 21.
Piper Grace Parr, a 6-pound, 10-ounce girl, was born to Hailey (Schmer) and Jordan Parr of Hastings Feb. 24.
Juniper Lucia Avila, an 8-pound, 2-ounce girl, was born to Torrie (James) and Christian Avila of Hastings Feb. 16.
Ryker Alan Griess, a 7-pound, 1-ounce boy, was born to Dona (Keim) and Garrett Griess of Sutton Feb. 9.
Callen Joseph Mangers, a 6-pound, 4-ounce boy, was born to Amber and Cole Mangers of Roseland Feb. 16.
