Mary Lanning

Blakely Willow Consbruck, a 7-pound, 9-ounce girl, was born to Megan (Willoughby) and Bryce Consbruck of Wood River April 23.

Isla Rae Karr, an 8-pound, 5-ounce girl, was born to Krista (Olson) and Dustin Karr of Campbell April 22.

Hershel Gene Alley, a 6-pound, 11-ounce boy, was born to Holli (Weber) and Wayne Alley of Clay Center April 14.

Easton Lei Monnier, a 7-pound, 13-ounce boy, was born to Heather (Goodwin) and Dalton Monnier of Ayr April 18.

Phoebe Mae Emal, an 8-pound, 3-ounce girl, was born to Emily (Jackson) and Darren Emal of Shelton April 14.

