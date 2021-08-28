Mary Lanning
Cole Kenneth Hinrichs, a 6-pound, 5-ounce boy, was born to Jamie (Riha) and Tim Hinrichs of Juniata Aug. 19.
Kaliyah Dawn Sadd, a 5-pound, 13-ounce girl, was born to Brooke Zeckser and Riley Sadd of Hastings Aug. 20.
Delaney Jean Sadd, an 8-pound, 6-ounce girl, was born to Helen and Michael Sadd of Hastings Aug. 23.
Thea Annistyn Kohmetscher, a 7-pound, 4-ounce girl, was born to Torey (Kranau) and Trevor Kohmetscher of Blue Hill Aug. 23.
Lakyn Jane Mogilefsky, an 8-pound, 3-ounce girl, was born to Katelyn (Gyll) and Tyler Mogilefsky of Juniata Aug. 25.
Jet Eugene Brunson, a 6-pound, 8-ounce boy, was born to Chelsie Olson and Luke Brunson of Hastings Aug. 23.
