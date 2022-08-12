Mary Lanning
Amelia Marie Keele, an 8-pound, 12-ounce girl, was born to Abby (Niederklein) and Alex Keele of Hastings June 21.
Jack Gregory Glesinger, a 7-pound, 1.6-ounce boy, was born to Jordane (Choquette) and Joseph Glesinger of Hastings July 20.
Raylee Robert Slama, a 7-pound, 14-ounce girl, was born to Ashley (Manthei) and Brady Slama of Hastings July 28.
Olivia Louise Knuth, a 6-pound, 8-ounce girl, was born to Katie (Shriner) and Joshua Knuth of Grand Island Aug. 1.
Asher Gary Happold, a 7-pound, 1-ounce boy, was born to Laura (McNemey) and Joseph Happold of Giltner Aug. 1.
