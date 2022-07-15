Mary Lanning
Maklyn Jean Steinhauer, a 4-pound, 4-ounce girl, was born to Megan (Maul) and Drew Steinhauer of Hastings July 8.
Leni Janis Bachman, a 6-pound, 15-ounce girl, was born to Morgan (Hinrichs) and Jacob Bachman of Ayr July 8.
Benjamin Patrick Franco, a 6-pound, 5-ounce boy, was born to Allison Kern and Raul Franco of Hastings July 11.
Ian Salvador Ledezma, an 8-pound, 8-ounce boy, was born to Karen Martel and Miguel Ledezma-Valenzuela of Hastings July 11.
