Mary Lanning
Luke Wayne Schoof, an 8-pound boy, was born to Molly and Spencer Schoof of Edgar April 23.
Konnor James Carr, an 8-pound, 14-ounce boy, was born to Melinda (Schuster) and Britt Carr of Red Cloud April 29.
Jack Chase Elliott, a 7-pound, 2-ounce boy, was born to Kristine (Lewis) Thompson and Bryce Elliott of 1215 McDonald Ave. April 30.
Rilyn Kay Davis, a 6-pound, 12-ounce girl, was born to Nicolle (Hammer) and Dalton Davis of Holstein April 28.
Nash Daniel Trollope, a 6-pound, 8.2-ounce boy, was born to Kabrina Wescoat and Brandon Trollope of Fairmont April 18.
Jocelyn Sue Hinrichs, a 6-pound, 13-ounce girl, was born to Brooke (Eller) and Dylan Hinrichs of Hastings April 19.
June Everly Krull, a 7-pound, 6-ounce girl, was born to Hailey (Damrow) and Mitchell Krull of 1911 W. Ninth St. April 19.
Brextyn Ryan Edward Johnson, a 5-pound, 14-ounce boy, was born to Sharin Wallace and Jayden Johnson of Kearney April 23.
Evelynn Joy Young, a 5-pound, 7-ounce girl, was born to Abigail (Valencia) and Josiah Young of Hastings April 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.