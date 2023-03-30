Daren and Buffy Niemeyer of rural Bladen have been honored by the Nebraska Association of County Extension Boards for their efforts to promote Webster County Extension and the 4-H program.
The Niemeyers were recognized Tuesday with the State NACEB Outstanding Advocate Award during the group’s annual Legislative Day Annual Meeting in Lincoln.
Daren is a member of the Webster County Youth Council and Youth Foundation, and Buffy is a Webster County Extension Board member. Both have been involved in numerous 4-H and Extension events and have served in many roles as volunteers and club leaders.
NACEB is a nonprofit organization with a mission to support Nebraska Extension by communicating with and strengthening individual county extension boards across the state while advising and advocating for Nebraska Extension on a statewide basis.
The Legislative Day began with meetings with senators at the Nebraska State Capitol. The annual meeting was conducted at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center. Speakers for the day included Charles Stoltenow, dean and director of Nebraska Extension; Mike Boehm, University of Nebraska-Lincoln vice chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources; and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green.
