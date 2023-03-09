Blood pressure program from South Heartland

Caleb Hahne and Marcia Vomweg pose with a sign promoting the Hastings Family YMCA's blood pressure program at the Y.

 Ashley Swanson/South Heartland District Health Department

In October 2022, Marcia Vomweg of Hastings was taking medicines that caused her blood pressure to rise. Her sister told her about the Hastings Family YMCA’s Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program, and Vomweg thought she would try the program to help her combat her blood pressure concerns.

 There are a variety of ways for people to manage their high blood pressure, and the YMCA’s program helps educate people about changes they can make, teaches them how to measure their own blood pressure to track their progress, and provides support to help people meet their blood pressure management goals.

0
0
0
0
0