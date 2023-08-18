LA Screening of "Blue Beetle"
Angel Manuel Soto, director of "Blue Beetle," hides behind a cut-out of the film's star Xolo Mariduena as his wife, Carla Gonzalez, looks on at a screening of the film Aug. 15 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Mariduena did not attend the premiere as per SAG-AFTRA guidelines during the current actors' strike.

 Chris Pizzello/AP

LOS ANGELES — In a normal summer, Friday's arrival of "Blue Beetle," the first DC superhero movie to feature a Latino lead, would be a splashy, triumphant moment for its filmmakers and stars.

But with actors and screenwriters on strike, the film's promotional campaign has been without its lead cast.

