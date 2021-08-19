KENESAW — The Kenesaw football proved week in and week out that it was better than every team it faced, with the exception of one squad: state champion Bruning-Davenport/Shickley.
BDS was the only team that was able to beat the Blue Devils in 2020. Considering the level of play Kenesaw showed last year, and the fact that it brings back seven of its eight starters, has Blue Devil Nation plenty excited for the upcoming season.
“This should be a very good and competitive team. We are working hard to get ready for a challenging schedule and deep run into the playoffs,” said Kenesaw head coach Craigh Schnitzler, who is in his 21st year with the Blue Devils. “This team is led by five seniors who have been playing varsity since their freshman year. They know how to win and are battle tested.”
One of those starters coming back is quarterback Tyson Denkert, who rushed for 2,132 yards, threw for 426, and totaled 42 touchdowns. Defensively, Denkert racked up 103 tackles and three interceptions. Schnitzler knows Denkert has the ability to help Kenesaw make a deep postseason run.
“This young man can do it all. Besides his abilities on offense and defense, he’s also a very good punter, kicker, place kicker, and punt and kick returner,” Schnitzler said. “Tyson is a dynamic player that can take over a game on both sides of the ball.”
Also returning for Kenesaw are seniors Eli Jensen, Sean Duffy, Trey Kennedy, Drake Olson, and juniors Joel Katzberg and Lane Kelley.
Kennedy suffered an injury at the end of last season, but the Kneesaw head coach loves what he saw from the young running back last year and is encouraged for what lies ahead this year.
“He has great strength and quickness and uses them to make plays. He has an endless motor; I look for him to dominate,” Schnitzler said.
Kenesaw will face BDS again this season, at the Eagles’ home field. The Blue Devils are also on the road to start the season, traveling to Axtell on Aug. 27 before hosting Loomis the following week in the home opener.
“We have a few holes to fill yet and we must build depth,” said Schnitzler, who has a record of 140-60 during his career. “We need to have a good offseason to be ready for our tough schedule. As with any team, we must stay healthy and build depth.”
