RED CLOUD — Free throws, free throws, free throws.
All too often, free throws play a huge part in a basketball game.
In Tuesday’s game between Kenesaw and Red Cloud, the free-throw line was a busy place.
Kenesaw had a 34-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Red Cloud held Kenesaw without a bucket in the frame. However, Kenesaw managed to make it to the free throw line 21 times in the quarter, converting 13 of them to hold on for the 47-40 win. Kenesaw would have four total in the first half alone.
“Free throws, we’ve been pretty hit and miss. It was definitely nice to finish a game with some free throws because early in the season we left some games out there because we didn’t make them,” said Kenesaw coach Jace Morgan. “It was definitely great to see us finish it out with some free throws.”
Early on both teams were trading bucket-for-bucket. Red Cloud had a hot start from Marissa Hersh. She had five points in the opening frame including an and-one.
Kenesaw’s Ashlyn Katzberg hit back-to-back treys in the frame and Elise Schukei had five points. Kenesaw would lead 15-14 after one period.
“We can make shots. We are capable of doing so. It’s nice to make shots and answer back after (Red Cloud) did,” Morgan said.
The scoring slowed down in the second but both teams would trade buckets but Kenesaw held on to a 25-24 lead at the half.
Coming out of the locker room, the scoring continued to slow down. Red Cloud turned up the pressure to stop any Kenesaw momentum.
“We were looking for some turnovers as always with the press. We were hoping to speed (Kenesaw) up a little bit and get them out of rhythm and they stayed the course,” said Red Cloud coach Casey Fangmeyer.
The fourth quarter was where free throws came up huge. Kenesaw’s 21 attempts came into play as the Blue Devils were unable to find any buckets to fall.
Red Cloud would continue to fight in the frame. Addie Minnick kept her team alive as she scored 10 of the game high 16 points in the frame.
The Warriors got it within three points but couldn’t inch closer as Kenesaw’s free throws came though.
“I felt like we were in good shape in the fourth quarter. We got the stops on defense then we came down and I told the girls we either turn the ball over in the back court or we would turn the ball over in the front court,” Fangmeyer said. “We wouldn’t reward ourselves with a good possession and when you turn the ball over you are at a risk of failure.”
Kenesaw............... 15 10 9 13—47
Red Cloud............. 14 10 5 11—40
Kenesaw (47)
Elise Schukei 13, Jorja Uden 10, Bentley Olson 7, Ashlyn Katzberg 6, Lydia Schukei 5, Avery Kelley 4, Lily Burr 2
Red Cloud (40)
Addie Minnick 16, Marissa Hersh 8, Logan Brown 6, Kari Kucera 4, Avery Fangmeyer 3, Josie Rust 3
Boys: Kenesaw 67, Red Cloud 66
Both Kenesaw and Red Cloud played each other just four days ago in the Twin Valley Conference tournament. It was the Blue Devils who came out on top.
The teams met again this time inside Warriors Gym. Red Cloud held a 32-27 lead at half, but the Blue Devils came back and forced overtime where they would prevail to a 67-66 win.
Ben Ely would lead the Warriors with 22 points. Hugo Basco had 17 points. Malaki Horne with 15, Sam Dilley chipped in with five, Jaxon Snell had four and Gage Ely with three.
Kenesaw’s statistics were not available.
Kenesaw....... 15 12 15 13 12—67
Red Cloud..... 15 17 11 12 11—66
