RURAL FAIRFIELD — It’s always impressive whenever an athlete can qualify for the state track and field meet in all four events he or she has chosen to compete in at the district meet. Kenesaw’s Trey Kennedy was one of two Blue Devils to accomplish the feat Thursday at the Class D, District 6 meet at Sandy Creek High School.
But what stood out about Kennedy’s performance was the foursome of events he’ll be competing in when he travels to Omaha. The Kenesaw speedster qualified on the track in the 100-meter dash and the 400 relay; he also put his strength and technique on display by winning the shot put and the high jump.
“I started the morning with the high jump and then went to the shot, and that was just a good day for both of those. It was nice and warm in the morning, and that gets you all loosened up and ready to jump well and throw some bombs,” Kennedy said with a smile. “I really like my events because it’s all explosive.”
“He’s got three golds and one silver, so that’s an awesome day,” said Kenesaw head coach Nancy Bittfield.
Kennedy’s day was just one of many highlights for the Blue Devils, who placed second in the boys competition and fourth girls. The Kenesaw boys scored 67 more points than third-place Franklin, but they were still 60 points behind district champion Axtell. Nonetheless, Bittfield is proud of the way her team handled the pressure of the district meet.
“It was very nerve wracking early on because a lot of our kids were sitting really good to go down to Omaha, so to get through the field events and do as well as we did, I’m thrilled,” she said. “They stepped up with it being districts...They’re just a phenomenal group of athletes.”
Kennedy likes the variety in his events. He said he just started the 100 this season, so he’s happy to be advancing to Omaha where he can see how he stacks up with some of the state’s best. Thursday also marked the best day of the shot put this season, as he broke the 50-foot mark with a throw of 50-5 3/4.
“I had been having kind of off and on meets, especially in the high jump and shot,” he said. “It’s really nice to put it all together here in the most important meet to this point. Everything just seemed to work out.”
Alongside Kennedy in the shot put was teammate Eli Jensen, who also clinched a spot in Omaha with his silver medal. Jensen will also throw the discus at state after winning gold in the event on Thursday. In addition to winning the high jump, Kennedy helped man the 400 relay team, which also took gold.
“We had a good meet as a team,” Kennedy said. “The coaches did a good job of getting us ready. They knew to rest the horses and let us get after it (Thursday).”
Tyson Denkert was anchor on that relay team, and that was just one of four gold medals on the day for the Kenesaw standout. Denkert also won the triple jump, the 300 hurdles, and the long jump.
“We just have to keep doing what we’re doing,” Bittfield said of her team’s preparation for Omaha. “Kids are setting PRs as we go, and we’re just going to keep working and having fun.”
Kennedy’s lone silver medal came in the 100, where only Harvard’s Xavier Marburger had a faster time. Marburger also won the 200 and was second in the triple jump.
Franklin’s Zayden Wilsey and Levi Schroeder of Kenesaw both qualified in the pole vault, placing first and second, respectively. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley’s Owen Oglesby will compete in the high jump at state after placing second, while Franklin’s Trace Bislow placed second in the 3,200-meter run to clinch a spot at state. Logan Menke of Lawrence-Nelson was second in the 1,600, and Blue Hill’s MJ Coffey was second in the 400, both clinching automatic berths to go to Omaha.
On the girls side, BDS’ JessaLynn Hudson and Kenesaw’s Cassidy Gallagher both brought home two gold medals on Thursday.
Hudson won both throwing events, sending her to Omaha where she won gold in the shot put and bronze in the discus last year.
Gallagher had the top marks in the long jump and the triple jump, and very well may have anchored the Blue Devils’ 1,600 relay team to a wild card spot. She’ll also be hoping for an additional qualification in the 200. was a big part of lifting the Kenesaw girls to a fourth-place finish in the team race.
In addition to Hudson, the Eagles got a gold from BraeLynn Renz, who won the 100, and a silver in the high jump from Mariah Sliva. BDS took second as a team with 71 points, behind only Axtell (157).
Red Cloud’s Avery Fangmeyer clinched a spot in the 200, while the 400 will send both Deshler’s Jacilyne Peterson and Kara Menke of Lawrence-Nelson. Fellow Dragon Lacey Schmidt took second in the 800, and Morgan Dinkler won silver in the 3,200. Georgi tenBensel (Silver Lake) earned a gold medal in the 300 hurdles, while Emma Epley will also go to state in the 100 hurdles after placing second. Epley will also compete in the long jump and the triple jump.
Deshler’s 1,600 relay team earned an automatic spot in Omaha, while Franklin’s Abigail Yelken was second in the shot put. Last season, she took second at state behind Hudson.
Wild card qualifying spots will be official Friday.
Boys team results
1, Axtell 171; 2, Kenesaw 11; 3, Franklin 44; 4, Blue Hill 42; 5, BDS 37; 6, Harvard 35; 7, Deshler 23; 8, Lawrence-nelson 22; 9, Wilcox-Hildreth 17; 9, Red Cloud 17; 11, Silver Lake 8
Boys individual results
100 — 1, Xavier Marburger, Har, 11.40; 2, Trey Kennedy, Ken, 11.45; 3, Gavend Cole, Ax, 11.62; 4, Zayden Wilsey, Fra, 11.95; 5, Cody Arner, Ax, 11.99; 6, Tate Kosse, BH, 12.11
200 — 1, Xavier Marburger, Har, 23.45; 2, Cooper Miller, Ax, 23.49; 3, Zayden Wilsey, Fra, 24.23; 4, Cody Arner, Ax, 24.48; 5, Jayden Isernhagen, Des, 24.50; 6, Grant Haussermann, Fra, 24.60
400 — 1, Cooper Miller, Ax, 53.85; 2, MJ Coffey, BH, 54.15; 3, Isaac Piel, BH, 55.08; 4, Landon Mahon, RC, 55.64; 5, Devyn Zikmund, L-N, 56.29; 6, Elijah Bergstrom, Ax, 57.57
800 — 1, Calvin Johnson, Ax, 2:08.71; 2, Luc Lopez, Ax, 2:14.69; 3, Aiden Piel, BH, 2:16.36; 4, Grant Henry, W-H, 2:16.40; 5, Jonathan Lorenzo, Ax, 2:16.44; 6, Holden McDonald, Des, 2:17.31
1,600 — 1, Calvin Johnson, Ax, 4:58.88; 2, Logan Menke, L-N, 5:07.49; 3, Zach Arner, Ax, 5:13.24; 4, Tyler Hanson, Ax, 5:15.17; 5, Grant Henery, W-H, 5:28.54; 6, Holden McDonald, Des, 5:28.59
3,200 — 1, Tyler Hanson, Ax, 11:30.25; 2, Trace Bislow, Fra, 11:35.62; 3, Keyton Cole, Ax, 11:38.08; 4, Micah Johnson, W-H, 11:38.26; 5, Kyler Carraher, Fra, 11:57.80; 6, Linden Lucas, W-H, 12:05.14
110 hurdles — 1, Quinn Bertrand, Ax, 15.56; 2, Jacob Halvorsen, Ax, 16.11; 3, Carson McCleary, RC, 16.14; 4, Miles Cleveland, Fra, 16.81; 5, Landon Johnson, BDS, 17.19; 6, Zechariah Sepeda, RC, 17.20
300 hurdles — 1, Tyson Denkert, Ken, 41.32; 2, Quinn Bertrand, Ax, 41.35; 3, Owen Oglesby, BDS, 43.02; 4, Jacob Halvorsen, Ax, 43.23; 5, Carson McCleary, RC, 44.62; 6, Brock Karr, SL, 45.04
400 relay — 1, Kenesaw 45.72; 2, Axtell 46.90; 3, Blue Hill 47.20; 4, Franklin 48.21; 5, Red Cloud 49.02; 6, BDS 50.23
1,600 relay — 1, Axtell 3:39.59; 2, Blue Hill 3:40.28; 3, BDS 3:50.79; 4, Deshler 3:58.41; 5, Kenesaw 4:02.54; 6, Red Cloud 4:04.39
3,200 relay — 1, Axtell 8:51.38; 2, Lawrence-Nelson 8:59.55; 3, Wilcox-Hildreth 9:25.01; 4, Kenesaw 9:49.20; 5, Deshler 10:30.90; 6, Harvard 10:33.49
High jump — 1, Trey Kennedy, Ken, 5-10; 2, Owen Oglesby, BDS, 5-8; 3, Gavin Nash, Des, 5-4; 3, Miles Cleveland, Fra, 5-4; 5, Wyatt Holtzen, BDS, 5-4; 6, Isaac Piel, BH, 5-2
Pole vault — 1, Zayden Wilsey, Fra, 11-2; 2, Levi Schroeder, Ken, 11-2; 3, Colt Laaker, Des, 8-8; 4, Cody Fishler, Har, 8-8; 5, Isaac Stoner, Ax, 7-8; 6, Blaine Kempf, 7-8
Long jump — 1, Tyson Denkert, Ken, 20-10 1/2; 2, Gavend Cole, Ax, 20-6; 3, Tate Kosse, BH, 18-3; 4, Lane Kelley, Ken, 18-2; 5, Jayden Isernhagen, Des, 18-1 3/4; 6, Blaine Kempf, BDS, 7-8
Triple jump — 1, Tyson Denkert, Ken, 42-7; 2, Xavier Marburger, Har, 42-5 1/2; 3, Jacob Halvorsen, Ax, 38-5 3/4; 4, Randyn Uden, Ken, 38-0; 5, Cody Fishler, Har, 37-9; 6, Lane Kelley, Ken, 36-0 1/2
Shot put — 1, Trey Kennedy, Ken, 50-5 3/4; 2, Eli Jensen, Ken, 47-0 1/2; 3, Adrian Gomez, SL, 46-3 1/2; 4, Tanner Bole, BDS, 45-9 1/4; 5, Brennan Runge, Ax, 44-10 1/2; 6, Eli Weber, BDS, 44-2
Discus — 1, Eli Jensen, Ken, 156-9; 2, Brennan Runge, Ax, 140-3; 3, Eli Weber, BDS 133-9; 4, Erik Wheeland, L-N, 121-4; 5, Sean Duffy, Ken, 114-11; 6, Adrian Gomez, SL, 110-7
Girls team results
1, Axtell 157; 2, BDS 71; 3, Lawrence-Nelson 58; 4, Kenesaw 57; 5, Deshler 45; 6, Wilcox-Hildreth 34; 7, Blue Hill 31; 8, Silver Lake 27; 9, Red Cloud 20; 9, Franklin 20; 11, Harvard 6
Girls individual results
1, BraeLynn Renz, BDS, 13.34; 2, Emma Callan, Ax, 13.47; 3, Avery Fangmeyer, RC, 13.49; 4, Angie Snell, Ax, 13.66; 5, Taylor Sliva, BDS, 13.79; 6, Hannah Lienemann, Ax, 13.82
200 — 1, Jesse Bertrand, Ax, 26.83; 2, Avery Fangmeyer, RC, 27.70; 3, Cassidy Gallagher, Ken, 27.89; 4, Aimee Whetstine-Jones, Har, 29.39; 5, Hannah Lienemann, Ax, 29.68; 6, Leaah Ninic Nilsson, Des, 30.35
400 — 1, Jacilyne Peterson, Des, 1:03.33; 2, Kara Menke, L-N, 1:04.95; 3, Reece Mlady, BH, 1:05.99; 4, Emma Donley, W-H, 1:07.09; 5, Sarah Jensen, W-H, 1:09.09; 6, Ellarae Rasser, RC, 1:11.27
800 — 1, Jesse Bertrand, Ax, 2:25.71; 2, Lacey Schmidt, Des, 2:32.56; 3, Emma Donley, W-H, 2:40.54; 4, Elise Schukei, Ken, 2:43.78; 5, Jerzee Smidt, Ax, 2:46.89; 6, Lily Burr, Ken, 2:50.61
1,600 — 1, Trinity Houchin, Ax, 6:15.82; 2, Ellie Johnson, Ax, 6:18.29; 3, Lacey Schmidt, Des, 6:22.13; 4, Aubrie Erickson, Ax, 6:27.67; 5, Sophie Butler, SL, 6:45.81; 6, Josie Kirschner, BH, 6:47.35
3,200 — 1, Trinity Houchin, Ax, 14:08.18; 2, Morgan Dinkler, SL, 14:10.20; 3, Cara Bunger, W-H, 14:12.79; 4, Avery Stritt, Ax, 14:34.69; 5, Jessica Sole, L-N, 15:12.05; 6, Ellie Janda, BH, 15:58.62
100 hurdles — 1, Reagan Nordhausen, Ax, 15.15; 2, Emma Epley, L-N, 15.94; 3, Sydney Biltoft, L-N, 16.13; 4, Ellie Mangers, BH, 17.47; 5, Paige Oltmans, BDS, 17.61; 6, Georgi tenBensel, SL, 17.79
300 hurdles — 1, Georgi tenBensel, SL, 48.59; 2, Rylee Legg, Ken, 49.05; 3, Sydney Biltoft, L-N, 49.17; 4, Sarah Jensen, W-H, 52.84; 5, Taylor Sliva, BDS, 59.92; 6, Josie Rust, RC, 54.30
400 relay — 1, Axtell 53.01; 2, BDS, 53.96; 3, Blue Hill 54.76; 4, Red Cloud 57.55; 5, Kenesaw 59.17; 6, Deshler 59.58
1,600 relay — 1, Deshler 4:26.25; 2, Kenesaw 4:29.35; 3, Lawrence-Nelson 4:33.42; 4, Blue Hill 4:39.98; 5, Axtell 4:50.96; 6, BDS 4:54.36
3,200 relay — 1, Axtell 10:52.84; 2, Wilcox-Hildreth 11;08.35; 3, BDS 11:45.97; 4, Kenesaw 11:55.92; 5, Silver Lake 12:44.15; 6, Blue Hill 12:51.86
High jump — 1, Reagan Nordhausen, Ax, 5-1; 2, Mariah Sliva, BDS 4-9; 3, Emily Minnis, Ax, 4-9; 4, Tierra Schardt, Des, 4-5; 5, Alexis Hergott, BDS, 4-5
Pole vault — 1, Jesse Bertrand, Ax, 9-7; 2, Trinity Houchin, Ax, 9-0; 3, Mariah Sliva, BDS, 9-0; 4, Rylee Legg, Ken, 8-6; 6, Lacey Schmidt, Des, 8-6
Long jump — 1, Cassidy Gallagher, Ken, 16-1 1/2; 2, Emma Epley, L-N, 15-11 1/4; 3, Elsa Jorgensen, L-N, 15-10 3/4; 4, Hannah Miller, BDS 14-11; 5, Kassidy Wehrer, Ax, 14-2; 6, Kassidy Halvorsen, Ax, 13-11 1/2
Triple jump — 1, Cassidy Gallagher, Ken, 34-7; 2, Emma Epley, L-N, 33-0 1/4; 3, Bryanah Hindal, Fra, 32-3 1/4; 4, Kassidy Wehrer, Ax, 31-10 1/2; 5, Kassidy Halvorsen, Ax, 31-1; 6, Jorja Uden, Ken, 26-11
Shot put — 1, JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 42-1 1/2; 2, Abigail Yelken, Fra, 38-11 1/2; 3, Abigail Meyer, BH, 38-0 3/4; 4, Addison Overholser, W-H, 36-3; 5, Delainey Gaughen, Har, 34-6 1/2; 6, Lexie Eckhoff, Ax, 33-7 1/2
Discus — 1, JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 127-11; 2, Lexie Eckhoff, Ax, 106-1; 3, Abigail Yelken, Fra, 100-6; 4, Katleyn Strampher, SL, 99-6; 5, Abigail Meyer, BH, 94-2; 6, Taylor Sieber, Des, 91-1
District D-1
PAWNEE CITY — Exeter-Milligan sent two pole vaulters to state in Thursday’s D-1 district meet. Tyler Due won the boys event with a height of 12 feet, while Jozie Kanode placed second after clearing 8-6. Cameran Jansky also clinched a berth to the state meet with a second-place finish in the 800, and Jasmine Turrubiates was second in the 1,600. All other wild card qualifications will be official on Friday.
District D-5
BURWELL — Giltner’s Phillip Kreutz punched his ticket to Omaha’s state track and field meet with a gold medal in the 800-meter run. Reeson Cooper also won gold in the 1,600. Tracy Wiles also qualified for the state meet in the pole vault after placing second in the girls competition; fellow Hornet Kale Bish was also second in the boys competition. Hailey Eastman was second in the 3,200 and the 1,600, clinching a state berth in both events.
All other wild card qualifications will be official Friday.
