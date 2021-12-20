After opening Odyssey to provide a fine dining experience for Hastings, Jamey Hamburger opened Blue Fork Kitchen to cater to a different audience. Blue Fork Kitchen is a restaurant that does comfort food; classic comfort food with a twist. They try to do a little fast casual style dining.
A little over two months ago Hamburger opened the doors to his newest restaurant in Hastings. Hamburger has had the initial idea for Blue Fork for a while. “We’ve had the idea for a concept of Blue Fork Kitchen for about 3 years. It took about a year to fine tune it and then of course the pandemic and then another year to refine that,” Hamburger explained.
They’re located at 3609 Cimarron Plaza. “We had looked at a couple other spaces and we settled on this one because it’s big enough; it’s very large,” Hamburger said. He wanted Blue Fork to be different from Odyssey in the way that you didn’t need reservations because they “were turning away lots of folks on a regular basis at Odyssey.” This new space’s 225 chairs means that they don’t have to turn people away anymore. “It’s a come in after a day of shopping. It’s more of a meet your friends for beer and grab a bite to eat kind of restaurant,” Hamburger stated.
They are also excited to add pick up and contactless delivery to their repertoire. They plan to be able to deliver food anywhere in the city of Hastings or for pick up through their website. Hamburger noticed how helpful it was at Odyssey when the pandemic first started and so he really wanted to bring that to the community. “Other communities have other large delivery services but in Hastings we don’t have a lot of that stuff, so we’d like to offer that ourselves,” Hamburger said.
Hamburger had a lot of support from the community while opening Blue Fork. “All of the encouragement was open another one, open another one. We need more in our community,” Hamburger explained. Now in the short time that they’ve been open they’ve seen people in here quite a bit. They’re starting to see people coming in more and more.
Hamburger knows that because Blue Fork is so new, people don’t know a lot about it. He wants people to come out, have something to eat, have some to drink, and hang out for a little bit. “We’re here, we’re open, and we’re ready to go,” Hamburger said.
