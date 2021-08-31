BLUE HILL — Fifteen-year-old Blue Hill art student Libby Macklin’s artwork is being honored as it will be hung in the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
The work is called “Best Friend” and features a detailed drawing of a horse’s head. Macklin is 15 now but actually drew the picture when she was 13 years old to enter into another contest, which it also won.
“Best Friend” won the Gold Key Drawing and Illustration Award presented by Omaha Public Schools Art Competition, an affiliate of the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers. The same artistic creation now has gone on to win first place in the Congressional Art Competition for Smith’s Third District, allowing it to be displayed in the Capitol for one year.
Artwork by the runners-up will be displayed in Smith’s congressional offices on Capitol Hill and in Grand Island and Scottsbluff.
Macklin, who has been drawing for as long as she can remember, is excited for the opportunity to let her talents shine.
“It is phenomenal to me,” she said. “I never would have thought that drawing would create this great opportunity for me.”
She also enjoys oil painting but finds pencil with graphite is her favorite medium.
Macklin is 2021 Webster County Rodeo Princess and says she has a passion for horses and for riding. At the time of the drawing she had been riding for a while, so she chose a horse for her topic.
Though Macklin has many interests, she sees art as something that will stay strong in her life.
“I would like to continue art as a hobby, it is a good outlet and has provided a lot of opportunity as well,” Macklin said.
She enjoys art classes at school and plans to continue with art.
“My art teacher has been great,” she said. “I give a great deal of credit to Mrs. Brown for teaching me the basics of how to draw.”
Teacher Christine Brown enjoys working with the young artist and sees great promise in her art abilities and in her drive to succeed.
“Libby is an exceptional and talented young lady. However, few know how hard Libby has worked to achieve this amazing success in her art. She has consistently demonstrated a strong work ethic and a dedication to success. Libby’s efforts have produced high quality results time and time again.”
Macklin, her four sisters and her parents are hoping to get to Washington this year to see the drawing on the wall there and to see Smith, a Republican whose district stretches from the Colorado and Wyoming borders all the way to the Missouri River in places.
Macklin got the news of winning the contest from Smith himself.
“One morning this summer we were getting ready for swim lessons and rushing around,” said her mother, Sara Macklin, “and the phone rang, it was Adrian, and he asked for Libby and gave her the good news. They had a lengthy conversation.”
Smith presented Macklin with the award on his visit to the Blue Hill Schools Tuesday.
