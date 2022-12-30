BLUE HILL — The city of Blue Hill has earned recertification in Nebraska’s Leadership Certified Community program, the state Department of Economic Development announced.
Blue Hill received initial certification in the program in 2018 and earned its recertification this year, NDED said in a news release.
Blue Hill is one of 31 Nebraska communities to qualify for the LCC program, which was created in 2011 to help municipalities across the state to adapt to ongoing changes and opportunities in economic development.
“Certified communities must demonstrate an understanding for an preparedness in strategic planning and technological development to help new and existing businesses grow,” the state agency stated in a news release. “Qualifying LCCs earn status in the program for five years and are required to maintain community websites to market local development, which may include information on available sites and buildings and regional employment opportunities.”
As points of progress in the community, NDED cited the opening of Blue Hill’s new aquatic center in 2021 and partnership established between the city and Blue Hill Community Schools to work toward establishing new early childhood center.
Recent improvements to other community infrastructure have included converting street lights and city-owned buildings to LED lighting through the Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska’s Commercial LED Lighting program; collaborating with the South Central Economic Development District to build an infill lot home with assistance from tax-increment financing; and working with SCEDD on a nuisance abatement program to enforce local building codes.
The community also is investing in sewer line improvements and sewer extensions for commercial properties on the east side of U.S. Highway 281.
“The city of Blue Hill continuously strives to maintain and improve our hometown through local and regional collaboration,” said City Clerk Tricia Allen. “By working together, we can tap into economic resources and discover new opportunities to grow.”
Kelly Gewecke, NDED’s Central Nebraska business development consultant and LCC program coordinator, celebrated Blue Hill’s recertification in a special presentation to city leaders Dec. 13.
“It’s a great honor for a community like Blue Hill to be recognized again as a thriving area for new development,” said James Lounsbury, president of the Blue Hill City Council. “Qualifying as an LCC shows our ongoing commitment by all who live, work and actively participate in efforts to preserve and enrich our great way of life for future generations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.