BLUE HILL — “Making a Splash” is the theme of this year’s Fourth of July celebration here as organizers increase the number of events and days of festivities over the weekend, meshing the celebration of the city’s new swimming pool with Independence Day events.
The completion of the new aquatic center is the reason for all of the local excitement.
The project started over eight years ago when a group of local citizens realized that the lifespan of the pool located along U.S. Highway 281 was nearing its end.
The pool had leaks; the pump house was deteriorating; the facilities weren’t handicapped-accessible; and the location of the pool was less than desirable, with children having to cross the highway on the trek to the pool.
A meeting was conducted to see if there would be enough community support to build a new pool.
“Eight years ago, we had a meeting that filled the Community Center with support from the public to make a plan to build a new pool,” said Marisa L’Heureux, pool committee president.
The group dove into the project, looking for ways to raise funds, discussing locations for the pool and ways to obtain the ground needed, and working with architects on a potential design. Then the real work began as the community worked together fundraising and brainstorming on how to build the perfect pool to fit Blue Hill’s needs.
The new facility opened on Memorial Day, and the grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon Friday signified the beginning of a new era for pool-goers in the area as well as the start of three days of holiday festivities.
The celebration on Friday included the ribbon cutting, pool games, free food, balloons, and a free fireworks show by the pool.
The plan to build a new pool became a reality after city voters went to the polls in May 2020 and approved by a tally of 206-74 a $2.2 million bond issue for the project. The old pool closed for the last time in August 2020, and ground was broken for the new facility later that month. Contractor for the project was Hackel Construction Inc. of Ord.
Community leaders believe the $2.845 million pool project has had and will continue to have a great return rate, with local people and visitors benefiting from fitness, enjoyment, camaraderie, and of course, learning to swim. The aquatic center is handicapped-accessible with a lift and zero-entry options. There is a high and a low board and several slides. The offerings are designed to suit the needs of all ages and abilities to make it all-inclusive.
“This beautiful new pool is such a big accomplishment for Blue Hill, and it is so rewarding to see everyone enjoying it. It takes dedicated people and a lot of hours of hard work to take a dream and follow it through to reality. It’s great to celebrate that, and it says a lot about who we are as a community,” said Diane Karr, pool club fundraiser committee member.
With $365,000 left to raise, the work isn’t yet done for this committee.
“The $150,000 challenge grant that we were awarded in May will be a big help in reaching our goal,” Karr said.
The grant, from an anonymous donor, was publicly announced on June 9. It provides that every dollar raised through Dec. 31, 2022, will be matched one-for-one.
Meanwhile, however, for Blue Hill area residents this weekend is a time to take a deep breath and celebrate the latest example of what the people of a small community can do when they work together.
“Today and for many years to come we get to enjoy the work put forth to make it happen,” L’Heureux said. “I have never been prouder of the community. It is coming together for projects like this that keep our small town going and our families continuing to reap the benefits of living in rural Nebraska.”
