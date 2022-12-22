BLUE HILL — Based on the overwhelming success of this year's One Act Team at Blue Hill High School, it seems students were able to take away something real from their imaginary world of make believe.
Drawing from its sizable roster of 24 students — which, to put it in perspective, was twice the size of the school’s football and volleyball programs — the One Act team came within one point of advancing to the state tournament after finishing runner-up to McCool Junction and its 60-member team at districts.
It was the first time a Blue Hill One Act team placed in district competition since 2014.
Considering the roster included five first-timers and first-year director, it was an accomplishment few expected from such a young and inexperienced group.
“We had success right out of the gate, which is unheard of in a program as green as ours,” director Kate Auten said. “We took fourth place at Schuyler on Nov. 5, with most of our practices held on nights and weekends around volleyball and football practices and jobs.”
It is ununual, if not unheard of, to see athletes involved in One Act productions, Auten said — considering the activity is regarded by many as an outlet for left-of-center non-athletes with little or nothing in common with their athletic counterparts.
That such an unlikely cast of characters showed up to participate illustrates that even competitive athletes may possess a creative side that longs to be seen.
“I’m so excited this is something these kids are interested in,” Auten said. “So often in high school theater, One Act gets a bad rap as something ‘weird kids’ do. That’s definitely not the case here.”
The buy-in from freshmen to seniors made this year’s team truly unique, setting the tone for what Auten hopes will be a dynasty of One Act success that serves to benefit viewers and participants alike for years to come.
“We had discussions after Schuyler after being told by judges that we had the potential to be great, that we had the opportunity to put ourselves on the map,” Auten said. “Did we want to do that, or did we just want to be mediocre? We had an idea of how good we could be, and I think we kicked it into overdrive after that.”
The vehicle of choice for their theatrical journey, “The Escape Room,” by Wayne Bradford, was the first comedy play selected for the One Act team at Blue Hill in more than a decade.
The storyline revolves around a dysfunctional girls softball team that must learn to work together or miss its chance to qualify for the state tournament.
While visiting an escape room as a means of bonding, the team runs into roadblock after roadblock. In the meantime, a romantic interest emerges between an escape house worker and one of the players, though no one seems quite sure which player until the very end.
For One Act seniors Emma Karr, Marcus Utecht, Kelsy Kohmetscher, Mya L’Heureux and Mallory Moorman, that plot line couldn’t have been further from real-life truth. Brought together by a desire to try something new, these first-time actors became fast friends and never looked back.
“It was just so much fun,” Karr said. “It was really eye-opening, and I’m so glad we not only found success but had a great time doing it.”
A volleyball and basketball player at Blue Hill, Karr regards her decision to try something new with a decidedly different peer group as an experiment gone right.
“I never thought about doing theater before,” she said. “It felt immediately like we had a click. It felt natural once we got started.”
For Utecht, who was named Crew Member of the Year at the banquet, playing a role with the behind-the-scenes team was something decidedly different from anything he’d experienced on campus before.
“It was fun,” he said. “To see them use all of my work in the show was pretty cool.”
Despite being active in basketball, football, glee club, FFA, FBLA, athletic leadership and other activities at Blue Hill, he said he considers his involvement in One Act a uniquely special experience. Helping the group to improve over the season while taking part in that growth curve himself was something he thinks will have a lasting impact on his activities calendar when he begins college next year.
“I’d done sports and other clubs before, but never anything like this,” he said. “We formed new relationships and got to see everybody buy in and have success. It was neat to see. I’m going to get out there in college and try new things because of what I learned in One Act.”
Named Actor of the Year at the banquet, Kohmetscher said her experience far exceeded anything she’d hoped for when she signed up. She now regards the team’s successful run as a long shot that paid off.
“I figured, why not go out for it? It’s my last year in high school, and I’ve got a lot of stuff under my belt already. I may as well do it while I’ve got the chance,’ she said.
“Like with any sports team, if you know your teammates, you are going to perform better. And that’s why we got better and better after each performance.”
She said competing in front of judges and audiences has helped her hone her public speaking skills, something she thinks will be a huge asset going forward in future endeavors.
“Public speaking is hard for some people, but I’d always been good at it,” she said. “Having done that through multiple performances, I can see how much I’ve improved.
“On the ride home from our last performance we reflected on the year and agreed in unison that we had a great season and were thankful we all tried out and did something new.”
L’Heureux said she believes the team’s unexpected success had more to do with how much they enjoyed each other than anything else.
Though initially intimidated by the thought of having to learn lines and where to stand during performances, she said, the actors were set at ease by the inviting atmosphere at practices, and the learning experience became more of an exercise in muscle memory than anything else.
“I really enjoyed it,” she said. “At the end, I didn’t even have to think about it or worry about forgetting my lines. Practices seemed more like big hangout sessions.
“I knew exactly what I had to do, and it didn’t seem like a chore or big thing to worry about. Time just flew by so fast. We had fun doing it.”
For Moorman, whose transformation from introvert to extrovert earned her the Butterfly Award at the banquet, the experience was truly a series of life-changing events, she said.
“I actually wanted to go out for the crew because I had a massive fear of public speaking,” she said. “But after that first performance, everything was great.
“For me, it was really about repetition. We practiced often. Getting to know everyone a little better, I felt like we were really a family. We all clicked.”
