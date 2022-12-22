BLUE HILL — Based on the overwhelming success of this year's One Act Team at Blue Hill High School, it seems students were able to take away something real from their imaginary world of make believe.

 Drawing from its sizable roster of 24 students — which, to put it in perspective, was twice the size of the school’s football and volleyball programs — the One Act team came within one point of advancing to the state tournament after finishing runner-up to McCool Junction and its 60-member team at districts.

0
0
0
0
0