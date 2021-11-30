The St. Cecilia wrestling team more than doubled its numbers from last year, bringing in five wrestlers that were not on the mat during the 2020-21 season. However, the experience gained by the three returning grapplers from last year has the Bluehawks' head coach John Zach expecting quite the season from his trio.
"We have solid returning seniors in Manny Consbruck and Connor Pell. Those two and sophomore Thomas Thomas are looking to qualify for the state tournament," Zach said.
Consbruck will wrestle at 126 pounds this season, while fellow senior Pell is expected to be at 220 pounds. Last season, Pell led the three with a record of 9-13. Thomas is slated to take the 195-pound spot in the lineup.
The Bluehawks' new additions include sophmores Griffin Klein (132) and Talon Hawkinson (138), junior Keegan Lindaner (152), and seniors Tony Bykerk (145) and Ethan Bright (160).
St. Cecilia will benefit from the numbers on the roster, but it may take some time to get everybody in the flow of the wrestling season. Zach said that of the 10 wrestlers he has on the roster, six have never wrestled before or have just one year of junior high experience.
The Bluehawks' will begin their new season on Saturday at the Harvard invite. STC will compete in the Class D, District 1 tournament on Feb. 11-12, 2022, at Maxwell. Doniphan-Trumbull, Harvard, and Wilcox-Hildreth will also represent Tribland at the meet.
Schedule
Dec — 4, at Harvard invite; 10, at Wood River invite; 14, at Axtell invite; 17, at Alma quad; 29, at Fillmore Central invite
Jan — 8, at Central City invite; 15, at Shelton invite; 22, at Centennial Conference meet; 29, at Doniphan-Trumbull invite
Feb — 5, at GICC invite
