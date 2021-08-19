It’s pretty safe to say that no team would consider last year a ‘normal football season.’ The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way teams go about every day routines, and sometimes it even affected schools’ game schedules. And there were few teams that its schedule altered more than St. Cecilia.
The Bluehawks didn’t have many opportunities to get into a routine or get the ball rolling last season. Their second game of the year was cancelled due to exposure to the coronavirus last fall; in fact, STC had three games that never took place because of COVID — only Twin River had more in Class C-2.
“We’re just happy that (the scheduling chaos of last year) is over; from my standpoint, from the kids’ standpoint, it was just tough on the seniors,” said STC head coach Clint Head. “It made our kids that are here now more resilient and they have a lot more gratitude for playing the game. You can tell that by the way they practice, their cohesion, and their leadership out there.
“They’re excited to be back on the field, and I think they appreciate every chance they get right now.”
Head said one of the hardest parts of the quarantine days during last season was staying in communication with his players.
“It was a lot of Zoom meetings, phone calls, group chats — things like that. Just trying to keep kids locked in,” Head said. “It’s made it that much more enjoyable this year, especially in the offseason when we got going in the spring. It’s just made it more enjoyable seeing each other face-to-face. It’s one thing to ask a kid a question over a Zoom call and another thing to be able to sit down with them and go over what you’re talking about.”
The inconsistency of being on the field led to inconsistency in the games. The Bluehawks finished the year 1-5, while the offense and defense often looked like different units, even in the same game.
STC’s run-first offense scored double digits only twice last year, averaging 9.2 points per game. Meanwhile, the defense allowed 27.2 points per contest. The fewest points STC gave up was 14, and that was in the team’s only victory.
The bulk of the offensive workload came from Anthony Sabatka. After recording just two carries in the first game, Sabatka had more than half of the team’s rushing attempts and 480 of STC’s 770 rushing yards in the remaining five games of the season. But the Bluehawks will be looking for another bell cow in the backfield after Sabatka graduated in May. Max Clark actually led the team in rushing in game one before getting injured for the season.
Many of St. Cecilia’s other weapons were young, underclassmen last year. Carson Kudlacek led the Bluehawks at the quarterback position as a sophomore in 2020, and his two favorite targets in the receiving game are both back for this fall, in Hayden Demuth and Garrett Parr. Parr led the team with 238 yards receiving.
Head has been encouraged by what he’s seen from his offense, and he believes the young athletes are starting to realize their own potential.
“I think they’ve set their expectations pretty high,” the coach said. “We’re just trying to get better every day. If we push and get better every day, then things will work out in our favor...If we just keep building brick by brick, at the end of this, we’re going to be where we want to be.”
Filling Sabatka’s spot on defense will be perhaps more of a challenge, as the senior had 80 more tackles than the team’s second-leader. But filling those shoes is going to be more of a team effort.
“I really feel like we have a solid game plan put together for what we’re doing defensively,” Head said. “I feel like the kids understand it and know where to fit gaps, they’re learning how to play coverage and tackle correctly — we’re just learning to make our reads and cut it loose.”
STC opens its season Aug. 27 at Wilber-Clatonia.
2021 schedule
8/27 at Wilber-Clatonia; 9/3 vs. North Platte St. Pat’s; 9/10, vs. Twin River; 9/17, at Centura; 9/24 at Sutton; 10/1 vs. Doniphan-Trumbull; 10/8 vs. Grand Island Central Catholic; 10/15 at Sandy Creek; 10/22 vs. Superior
