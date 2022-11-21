SEATTLE — A pair of goals in the final seven minutes from junior Duncan McGuire lifted the Creighton men’s soccer team to a 3-1 win over No. 1 Washington during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Husky Soccer Stadium on Sunday.

With the win, Creighton improves to 11-4-6 on the year and advances to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016 and the 15th time in program history. Washington, however, ends their season with a 15-2-3 overall record.

