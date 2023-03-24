The city of Hastings and BNSF Railway have announced the BNSF Laird Avenue and South Street crossing will be closed March 30-31.
The closure for railroad maintenance is expected to run from 8 a.m. March 30 to 4 p.m. March 31.
The city of Hastings and BNSF Railway have announced the BNSF Laird Avenue and South Street crossing will be closed March 30-31.
The closure for railroad maintenance is expected to run from 8 a.m. March 30 to 4 p.m. March 31.
Editor/News Director
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.