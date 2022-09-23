The Blue Hill Bobcats and Deshler Dragons both needed to find the win column. In a game filled with much potential for both teams, something had to give.
The Bobcats came in at 1-3 and the Dragons 0-4, a win for either team would be much needed momentum.
Blue Hill, on homecoming night managed to rally the team in the second half to prevail to a 38-14 victory.
"The kids identified some things we needed to adjust in our scheme. They knew we needed the maximum effort to win the game. Losing is something that they did not want to do," said Blue Hill head coach Riley Armes.
The Bobcats fell behind early. Deshler jumped on the board first on its opening drive after the Dragons blocked the Bobcats punt giving them a short field. Gavin Nash put the Dragons on the board with a one-yard rushing touchdown.
"We came out and we thought we could run the ball better against (Blue Hill) but we had a good pass game and got them on a few pass plays," said Deshler head coach Damon McDonald.
Both teams would trade touchdowns until the Bobcats scored on a Carter Auten 11-yard touchdown to give the Bobcats the lead for good.
The Bobcats offense came up big in the second half after they held a 22-14 halftime lead.
Carter Auten connected with Chase Osdiek for a 14-yard touchdown and Jake Bonifas scoring the final touchdown from 23 yards out.
Auten would score four total touchdowns. Including two passing touchdowns. Auten would carry the ball 10 times for 30 yards and 5-for-7 passing for 83 yards.
Jake Bonifas had a busy night on the ground. Bonifas carried the ball 25 times for 123 yards and a touchdown.
