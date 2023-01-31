The Last 747
Desi Evans, 92, laughs as he talks about working on the first 747 over 50-years ago before a ceremony for the delivery of the final Boeing 747 jumbo jet Tuesday in Everett, Wash. Since it debuted in 1969, the 747 has served as a cargo plane, a commercial aircraft capable of carrying nearly 500 passengers, and the Air Force One presidential aircraft.

 John Froschauer/AP

The Associated Press

SEATTLE — Boeing bid farewell to an icon on Tuesday, delivering its final 747 jumbo jet as thousands of workers who helped build the planes over the past 55 years looked on.

