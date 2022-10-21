Availability of clean, safe drinking water is a key concern for both candidates seeking a Subdistrict 7 seat on the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District board of directors.
Incumbent Ronda Rich and challenger Anthony J. Bohaty, both of rural York, are seeking a four-year term on the board.
The Upper Big Blue district, headquartered in York, encompasses all of York County, almost all of Hamilton County, northeastern Adams County, northern Clay and Fillmore counties, and parts of Saline, Seward, Butler and Polk counties.
The nonpartisan, 17-seat board includes two members from each of eight subdistricts, plus one at-large member. While directors must reside within the subdistrict they represent, they are elected by voters districtwide.
NRD directors don't receive a salary, but are paid a per-diem and expenses for their work on NRD business.
Groundwater management is one of several areas of responsibility for Nebraska’s 23 NRDs, along with flood control, soil conservation, public education, recreation and hazard mitigation.
Both Rich and Bohaty responded to a recent Hastings Tribune survey of candidates in contested races for board seats in NRDs serving the newspaper’s coverage area.
Rich, 68, is a graduate of Geneva High School and has furthered her education through many seminars and field days offered by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and conservation organizations. She owned a business for more than 30 years and now is retired from it.
She and her husband, Lynn, have been married for 50 years. They have one daughter, Donelle Ellison, who is married to Troy Ellison. The Ellisons live outside York and have two daughters, Laura and Elizabeth. Six generations of the Rich family have lived in the York area.
Rich’s community involvement has included organizing the annual banquet for the Corn Country Chapter of Pheasants Forever for more than 20 years. She also served on the city of York’s sales tax oversight committee, organized the cleanup of Recharge Lake near York, and now is attending meetings with groups building veterans’ parks and walking trails in hopes of helping them obtain funding for their projects.
“I have always been willing to give my time and effort to many different groups and organizations,” she said.
Rich has served on the NRD board for 11 years. She said she became involved after seeing the need to clean up Recharge Lake, a district recreation area.
The Riches’ farm ground currently is in a Phase 3 control area due to elevated groundwater nitrate levels. They have used NRD cost-share programs to establish and maintain 100 acres of wildlife on their property. The area includes a dam and pond and almost 1,000 planted trees and bushes.
“I tell people I don’t just talk the talk, I walk the walk,” Rich said in her survey response.
Rich identified the need for safe drinking water as a big issue facing the Upper Big Blue district, noting that its Phase 3 area has tripled in size over the past year.
“Almost every year another study points to more health risks of consuming high nitrates,” she said. “Our communities are being faced with huge expenses to supply water to their residents that meets the standards of safe nitrate levels. It is becoming more and more difficult for them and their residents who have to pay for this.”
Rich said she introduced a program this year through the Upper Big Blue district in which simple, easy-to-use home nitrate tests are provided free to patrons and can be mailed out to anyone who uses a private well for drinking water.
She said she also helped implement increased payments to producers for conservation practices such as planting cover crops and installing grass waterways and buffer strips along streams, and a program to cost-share with producers who wish to start using fertigation.
“All of these programs are aimed at reducing the possibility of further nitrate leaching into our groundwater,” Rich said. “I wish to continue to enhance these programs in hopes of increasing the health of our citizens and saving lives.”
Rich said she also introduced a project to install new playground equipment at Recharge Lake and hopes to see playground equipment added at each of the district’s other recreational areas.
Bohaty, 53, graduated from Seward High School in 1987 and from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Agriculture in 1991 with a degree in applied engineering. He worked for Southern Nebraska Public Power District from 1998 until earlier this year when he left to farm full time.
He and his wife, Carmen (Akerson) Bohaty, have four children: Nathan, 13; Alec, 11; Madelynn, 8; and Liam, 5.
Bohaty is a member of Knights of Columbus St. Leo Council and the St. Joseph School Advisory Committee, both in York. He was a member of the 2002 class of Leadership Tomorrow in Grand Island.
Bohaty said he farms in areas of the NRD with high nitrates. He does grid sampling in order to properly apply the correct amount of nitrogen across his fields. He also does split applications of nitrogen to prevent leaching and uses a nitrogen stabilizer when applying either anhydrous ammonia or liquid nitrogen. He also has obtained trees through the NRD and has planted several shelterbelts over the years.
He said he and his family often use the district’s recreation areas, including Pioneer Trails northeast of Aurora, which is near land they farm. (His wife also grew up in Aurora.)
“I think these rec areas are enjoyed by the public, and I support them,” he said. "I know that many people enjoy the camping areas. As a child, my wife Carmen talks about how their family would go to enjoy time on Hastings Lake at a family friend’s.”
Bohaty said the need for clean water is the biggest issue facing the NRD. He said his family has a reverse osmosis system at their home east of York, taking the nitrate level down from 25 parts per million to 3 ppm.
“If elected I would spearhead a program that not only would have the NRD test every private well in high-nitrate areas, but I would also like a program that would provide cost sharing or assistance to homeowners to install and maintain and test the reverse osmosis system every 3-6 months to ensure safe water.”
The next big issue facing the district, he said, is education for farmers and families living and growing crops in the district.
He called the high nitrates in the area “the sins of our grandfathers,” and said farmers are doing better these days as they use center-pivot irrigation systems instead of the old furrow irrigation methods that promoted nitrate leaching.
“If we continue to educate and learn, this problem will slowly fix itself,” Bohaty said. “I don’t believe this problem will go away overnight, but in time it can get better. So, in the short term, reverse osmosis is truly our best option to get clean water for everyone to drink.”
Bohaty said he’s motivated to serve on the NRD board by his concern for safe drinking water supplies and for the entire region’s economy.
“I feel my experience as a farmer, my education in soil and water conservation will help me to bring new ideas to the NRD to help educate farmers,” he said. “My 24 years working for (Southern Power District) also helped me to understand how sometimes government agencies get bogged down with government bureaucrats and sometimes the board will lose sight of the public they serve and allow staff (to) influence policy instead of the board listening to the constituents. I feel working in this type of environment will help me to clear away the cobwebs and do what the citizens of the district want and need.”
