BLUE HILL — Senior Jake Bonifas led Blue Hill to a 34-0 win over Silver Lake in the final game of the regular season. Now, Blue Hill coaches, players, and fans are holding their breath to see if they can sneak into the playoffs next week.
“It’s kinda strange for us; hurts not knowing what our future holds, but we are crossing our fingers and saying our prayers to maybe get another chance,” said Blue Hill coach Riley Armes.
Blue Hill jumped out quickly with three touchdowns in the first quarter before moving on to a 34-0 lead at halftime.
“We executed the game plan perfectly. A few adjustments didn’t quite go our way in the second half but the first half was flawless,” said Armes. “We thought one of our better quarters of the year was the fourth quarter against Kennesaw and we replicated that in the first half. Both sides of the ball did an outstanding job.”
Bonifas got things rolling with two rushing touchdowns in the first seven minutes. One for 39 yards and the other for 37 yards. He finished the night with 169 yards on the ground on 28 attempts.
Special teams was a nightmare for Silver Lake having their first punt attempt go over the head of the punter, followed by a punt that was tipped by Bonifas that went for 12 yards, and another that was blocked by Bonifas and returned 10 yards for a touchdown by Jake Hodson.
“Special teams was huge tonight for the most part we were able to stay on our half of the field which makes calling the offense a lot easier,” said Armes. “Effort plays from the kids on special teams, Bonifas blocked one and tipped another. Hodson taking one back for a score.”
Carter Auten also had big contributions for the Bobcats going 3-for-4 passing for 28 yards and 1 touchdown to Chase Ostdiek from 15 yards out. As well as 48 yards on the ground on 7 attempts and 1 touchdown from 44 yards out.
Silver Lake struggled to move the ball in the first half with only 50 total yards of offense, and only 4 first downs.
“At halftime I said this half we just have to play for pride for the name on our jersey, and I think they took that to heart and shut them out. In the second half we were able to move the ball, didn’t punch one in but we were able to do some good things,” said Silver Lake coach Kyle Conroy.
After halftime Blue Hills' only mistake came from a Bonifas fumble recovered by Braden Karr.
“Executed the game plan to perfection. Made some adjustments at half time and they did so as well,” Armes said. “Really couldn’t be more proud of the kids. Coach Coffey had a great defensive game plan and they executed it perfectly.”
Now the Bobcats have a long night waiting to hear the results of tonight’s game and see if this win was enough for them to sneak their way into the playoffs, as they were sitting tied for 35th in the wild card standings before tonight’s game with the top 32 teams moving on to the playoffs. The Bobcats finish the regular season 3-5.
“It’s a great group of seniors, they’ve done a lot for this program and for the guys underneath them just would love to have one more opportunity to at least get into the playoffs and just go week to week from there,” Armes said. “Thanks to our seniors for everything they’ve done. Jake Bonifas played a heck of a game on both sides of the ball one of the better games of his career and all the rest of them Klayton, Krae, Marcus, Tobais just the leadership and effort they provided is invaluable to the program.”
For Silver Lake they finished their first year back in 8-man with a record of 1-7 finishing on a seven game losing streak.
“Coming in we’ve had a bunch of guys banged up all season, but different guys have been stepping up,” Conroy said. “This was our first year in 8 man, We only have 4 seniors so everyone else will be coming back next year and we will be looking for revenge.”
Jake Knehans finished the night 3-for-9 passing for 29 yards. Along with 24 yards rushing.
On the ground Adrian Gomez led the way with 52 yards on 12 attempts, along with Jaxon TenBensel getting 40 yards on 19 attempts.
“I thought they did well (TenBensel and Gomez). (TenBensel) he’s a freshman for us sometimes he kinda has that deer in the headlights look but he’s got some speed he just needs time for the game to slow down for him, but I thought he did very well when he was in. (Gomez) he’s our horse ever since Keaton Karr went down early in the year. Overall I thought they did well back there,” said Conroy
Angus Andersen finished the night with 3 catches for 29 yards.
Silver Lake (1-7)…0…0 0 0 — 0
Blue Hill (3-5)......20 14 0 0 — 34
BH - Bonifas 39-yard run (Run fail)
BH - Bonifas 37-yard run (Bonifas run good)
BH - Auten 15-yard pass to Ostdiek (Run fail)
BH - Auten 44-yard run (Run fail)
BH - Bonifas blocks punt returned 10 yards by Hodson (Bonifas run good)
