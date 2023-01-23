Between scientists predicting even more COVID-19 variants on the way, inflation concerns, and market uncertainty, baby boomers are concerned about retirement. A recent survey by Personal Capital and Empower found that economic confidence and financial health were down across all age groups in 2021. However, those aged 55-64 were the most financially hurt by COVID-19.

Despite declining confidence and financial health, Americans as a group are prioritizing paying off debt, saving for retirement, and losing weight. So, optimism and hope remain high.

0
0
0
0
0