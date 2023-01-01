Clutching a bowling ball to her chest as she walked up to the lane, Hattie Young of Hastings used all her strength to hurl the ball down the lane.
Hattie recently turned 5, and it was her first time participating in the Hastings Noon Kiwanis youth bowling tournament Saturday at Pastime Lanes.
“The kids like to bowl, and we thought we would give it a try,” said mother Lexi Young. “I think it’s great they sponsor this for the kids.”
Like many of the 77 children who participated in the tournament, the Youngs received a letter from Kiwanis through the school inviting them to the event.
Brad Davis of Hastings said his 4-year-old son, Norrin, sometimes seemed more interested in socializing with other kids than in the game, but it’s all part of the experience.
“It’s fun watching 4-year-olds explore and learn from their environment and learn to play the game,” Davis said. “It’s fun to get them out of the house and into the community.”
Children ages 4-10 participated in the tournament with each bowling two games and combining the scores. The top five bowlers in each age group received trophies.
Maureen Mohlman and Susan Price serve as co-chairs of the annual tournament the Kiwanians host to offer an activity for children on holiday break.
“It’s a fun activity between Christmas and New Year’s Day,” Price said. “It’s something to do that kids look forward to.”
Kiwanis’ mission is to serve children around the world, and the annual bowling tournament is just one way they live up to that mission locally.
Along with Pastime Lanes providing space for the event, Price said, Kiwanis members and their families made the event a success.
“We’re really thankful for the 20-plus volunteers who make it possible,” she said.
It marked the last Kiwanis tournament for Carter Hajny, 10, of Hastings. He’s bowled in the tournament every year since the age of 4 as well as participating in events in Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island.
“It’s my best sport,” he said. “It’s fun and you can get scholarships.”
It was also the last year of eligibility for Ryker Ayres, 10, of Hastings.
“I bowl every year, and it’s a lot of fun,” he said.
