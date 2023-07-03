Hunter Bradshaw of Hastings recently completed all the requirements to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.
Bradshaw, the son of Sarah Henry and Ruston Bradshaw, has been involved in scouting organizations since first grade. He has earned 34 merit badges and recently has served as assistant patrol leader of BSA Scouts Troop No. 207.
He is a senior at Grand Island Senior High School.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank that can be attained by members of Scouts BSA.
Only about 2% of youth who join the Scouts earn this honor.
For his Eagle Scout project, Bradshaw painted more than 50 fire hydrants for the Hastings Fire Department, color coding them according to the water pressure in each hydrant.
