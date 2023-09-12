LOS ANGELES — The "Brady Bunch" house, renovated by HGTV, has sold for more than $2 million below its original asking price.

After spending the summer on the market, the Studio City property just closed escrow. Historic home enthusiast Tina Trahan, whose husband, Chris Albrecht, was once chief executive of HBO, scooped up the sitcom gem for $3.2 million.

0
0
0
0
0