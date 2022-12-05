Saints Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) brings down New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in the first half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Monday.

 Mark LoMoglio/AP

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 13-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 and tighten their grip on first place in the weak NFC South.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion tossed a one-yard TD pass to rookie Cade Otton, finishing a 91-yard drive to pull within 16-10 with exactly three minutes remaining. He got the ball back with 2:29 to go, then won it with a 6-yard throw to another rookie, Rachaad White, with three seconds left.

