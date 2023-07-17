Braves Acuna Ascending Baseball
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. beats the throw to steal second base in the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers May 23 in Atlanta.

 John Bazemore/AP

ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr. is on pace to do more than just join an elite 40-40 club in baseball history.

The Braves outfielder is threatening to obliterate the previous high mark for power-speed combination in a season.

