PAPILLION — The adage is: good pitching beats good hitting. And for the second consecutive game, the Johnson Imperial Homes pitching staff turned in a clutch performance to help the team avoid elimination.
Lucas Gabriel went the distance in Monday’s game, scattering just seven hits in a complete game effort, as the Braves rallied for two runs in the sixth inning to defeat 4 Seams Academy Titans (Papillion-LaVista South) 5-3 Monday afternoon in Papillion.
“I was really confident and had a lot of energy coming into the game,” said Gabriel. “I just focused on making the right pitch and filling the zone.”
The win not only avenged a loss JIH suffered to Papillion South earlier this season, but it also pulled the Braves within one game of the championship.
Hastings broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the sixth. Nick Conant led off with a single, after a Braden Rutt flyout, and then EJ Johnson doubled to right center. Conant scored on a wild pitch and Daeton Espino then singled in Johnson for a two-run advantage.
The Braves scored in the first on a Rutt double, scoring Conant, but 4 Seams Academy tied the game on Luke Schreiner’s sacrifice fly in the fifth. Hastings later scored two runs in the bottom of the inning on back-to-back bunts and an error.
Johnson Imperial Homes will face Elkhorn South in another elimination game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.