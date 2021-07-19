The Johnson Imperial Homes junior American Legion baseball team knew it had some room to play with in the area finals on Monday. North Platte had to beat the Braves twice in order to win the championship, but Hastings made quick work of North Platte, handling business in the first game.
JIH opened the finals with a four-run first inning and cruised to an 8-1 victory to capture the Class A, Area 7 championship and clinch a spot in the juniors state tournament.
“We expected to win this (Monday). I had a great feeling waking up and the boys had a great feeling, and we came out with a purpose,” said JIH head coach Nate Story. “We had to play a full seven innings, which we hadn’t done all tournament, but we were able to keep the game in control and in our favor.”
The Braves, who improved to 34-6 on the season, backed up Monday’s offensive explosion with solid outings from Lucas Gabriel and Joseph Peshek. The two combined to allow just one run and strike out three, while giving up only seven hits.
JIH’s pitching was outstanding throughout the tournament, allowing just three runs in the three A-7 area tourney games.
“The pitching staff has been phenomenal all season long, especially this weekend. They all stepped up and did a great job,” Story said. “Lucas Gabriel, there were three times they had the bases loaded against him, and we worked out of it. They scored one run out of three times with the bases loaded. And then Joe Peshek doesn’t allow baserunners to get on and move them over. Behind our pitching is a great defense. Our defense made great plays, made smart plays and made the right plays.”
Offensively, Daeton Espino led the way with three hits, while Braden Rutt and Elijah Johnson each totaled two RBIs on the day.
After scoring four runs in the opening frame, Hastings bookended the game with three more runs in the seventh. The Braves tacked on one run in the middle of the game, scoring in the fourth inning.
Story said a lot of the pressure was instantly relieved after scoring four runs in the top of the first.
Hastings will move on to compete in the Class A Juniors state tournament, which will begin Saturday at Papillion South High School. Story believes his team has good momentum heading into state.
“We have a lot of confidence. These boys, they’re hungry to go out there and show them that a team from the west can go toe-to-toe with anybody. They’re not going to back down, and they are very, very good,” the coach said. “When you have to go against North Platte and Kearney in a weekend, you gain a lot of confidence and momentum for what you can do against the rest of the state. They boys are ready to get out to Omaha and ready for whoever they put against us.”
