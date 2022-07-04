Hastings, Nebraska, resident Brian J. Timmerman, 61, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Casual graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at Blue Valley Cemetery in Ayr with Herbert Scott officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Brian was born June 11, 1961, to Bennie and Shirley (Stuhmer) Timmerman in Hastings. He was a graduate of Adams Central High School.
Brian worked for Nash Finch Company for 28 years and operated his own part-time businesses of Plains Floor Services and Tropical Snow.
Brian went into the profession of truck driving, which he really enjoyed. Brian was kind, generous, and a gentle person and he enjoyed visiting with people he came into contact with.
Brian was preceded in death by his father, Bennie Timmerman and his sister-in-law, Sue Timmerman.
Survivors include his mother, Shirley Timmerman of Hastings; sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Herb Scott of Juniata; brother, Paul Timmerman of Hastings; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.