Because of the strong chance of rain and possible severe weather that was forecast for Independence Day evening, the city of Hastings’ Parks and Recreation Department postponed until July 5 the planned Fourth of July festivities scheduled for Brickyard Park.
In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, the city stated Wednesday’s festivities will take place on the same schedule that had been planned for Tuesday, and still will include a cornhole tournament, Luke Mills concert and fireworks.
The schedule calls for a doubles cornhole tournament to begin at 5:30 p.m., with a concert in the amphitheater starting at 7 and the fireworks display at 10. Food trucks are scheduled to serve in the park from 5:30-10 p.m.
Teams competing in the cornhole tournament are paying registration fees, but admission to the park, concert and fireworks show are free.
Brickyard Park is located near D Street and Woodland Avenue in southwestern Hastings.
By municipal ordinance, the sale and discharge of private fireworks in the city of Hastings ended for the season at midnight Tuesday.
Hastings Fire & Rescue will be accepting unused private, commercial-grade fireworks for proper disposal through July 31 at either fire station, 1313 N. Hastings Ave. or 1145 S. Hastings Ave. The fireworks must be received in person by fire station personnel between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.