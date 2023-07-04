Because of the strong chance of rain and possible severe weather that was forecast for Independence Day evening, the city of Hastings’ Parks and Recreation Department postponed until July 5 the planned Fourth of July festivities scheduled for Brickyard Park.

In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, the city stated Wednesday’s festivities will take place on the same schedule that had been planned for Tuesday, and still will include a cornhole tournament, Luke Mills concert and fireworks.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags