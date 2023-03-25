Three decades ago, I completed four New York City marathons. Halfway through you say, “never again,” but at the end you say, “can’t wait for next year.”
The bridge equivalent takes even longer, when you play almost continuously for 24 hours. You enter as a “pair” of two or three players. The latter lineup permits each of you to have some sleep.
Today’s deal occurred during a marathon at the Young Chelsea Bridge Club in London.
At 3 a.m., bridge can take on a nightmarish quality. Probably West should have raised clubs immediately. Also, if he had passed over four hearts, that would have ended the bidding, but a moment later, he was defending against a slam.
In the warm light of morning — after, say, 7 a.m. — a diamond lead would stand out, which gives the defenders one spade and one diamond. However, West led a club. Declarer ruffed and knew that the normal play in spades was to run the 10. Then, if that lost, a top honor would be cashed next. However, South realized that if he drew trumps, lost a spade trick, ruffed a club return and played a spade to dummy’s king, he would have no hand entry if East discarded. He would be unable to pick up West’s remaining honor. So declarer adopted a different approach.
He ruffed the opening lead, drew trumps and played a spade to the king. When only low cards appeared, he led a low spade off the dummy. When the suit split 3-2, he claimed, but he would have been all right if West had had Q-J-x-x of spades.
