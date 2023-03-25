bridge 3-27
Three decades ago, I completed four New York City marathons. Halfway through you say, “never again,” but at the end you say, “can’t wait for next year.”

The bridge equivalent takes even longer, when you play almost continuously for 24 hours. You enter as a “pair” of two or three players. The latter lineup permits each of you to have some sleep.

