Paul "Bear" Bryant, who was a top college football player and coach, said, "When you make a mistake, there are only three things you should ever do about it: admit it, learn from it and don't repeat it." That definitely applies to bridge players.
This deal caused me to think about three good tips. First, though, what do you think of the auction?
Against two hearts, West leads the spade jack: three, nine, four. How should the play proceed?
South might have continued with two no-trump, but he knew that they had at most five spades between them. Pass was sensible, even though two hearts was a 5-2 fit. As you can see, three no-trump ought to go down two.
When the spade jack holds, you think that West would play another spade, but not the robot against us! West shifted to the club eight: two, ace, king. East pushed through a diamond, South's queen losing to West's king. Now surely a second spade? No, another diamond to declarer's ace.
East has shown up with the spade ace-queen and club ace, so he cannot also have the heart queen; otherwise, he would have opened the bidding.
Declarer played a heart to the 10, cashed the heart king, crossed to the club jack, took the heart ace, led the diamond six to dummy's 10 and discarded her second spade on the club queen. Plus 140 was worth 83.3%.
1. If your lead looks good, why turn your train down a different track?
2. Especially in pair events, don't push for thin games.
3. Always catalog the high-card points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.