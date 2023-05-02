Today’s deal has caused controversy. The late Giorgio Belladonna, the Italian superstar who won 16 world championships, was credited with finding the right line at the table. However, he always denied that he played the deal. Others claimed it was composed by the late Paul Lukacs, who used to be the world’s best composer of declarer-play problems. Now that title is held by Jeff Rubens, the editor and publisher of Bridge World magazine.
Eventually, I found it in a single-dummy problem composed by Lukacs. (In single-dummy, you are given only the North and South hands. In a double-dummy problem, you can see all 52 cards.) After West leads a low trump, how would you play in four spades?
The risk is that you might lose one spade and three heart tricks. If you could peek at the opponents’ hands, you would see several ways to make the contract. But even without the advantage of X-ray vision, there is an almost guaranteed line of play. Take trick one, cross to dummy’s diamond king and lead the heart six from the dummy.
If East wins with the queen or ace, you will lose at most one spade and two hearts. So let’s assume East plays low and West takes your jack with the queen. If the remaining trumps are 2-1 and West leads one, you won’t have a spade loser. Alternatively, if West leads a trump from king-third, you play another heart. If West wins with the ace, he cannot remove dummy’s last spade without sacrificing his king. You will get a heart ruff in the dummy.
If you found the right play without having seen this deal before, very well done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.