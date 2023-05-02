bridge 5-3
Today’s deal has caused controversy. The late Giorgio Belladonna, the Italian superstar who won 16 world championships, was credited with finding the right line at the table. However, he always denied that he played the deal. Others claimed it was composed by the late Paul Lukacs, who used to be the world’s best composer of declarer-play problems. Now that title is held by Jeff Rubens, the editor and publisher of Bridge World magazine.

Eventually, I found it in a single-dummy problem composed by Lukacs. (In single-dummy, you are given only the North and South hands. In a double-dummy problem, you can see all 52 cards.) After West leads a low trump, how would you play in four spades?

