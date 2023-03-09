Despite Ambrose Bierce’s claim that opportunity is “a favorable occasion for grasping a disappointment,” we must, at the bridge table, search for every opportunity to bring home our contract. Even when things look grim, there might be one faint chance to snatch success from the vise of vanquish.
Today’s deal occurred during an Australian National Women’s Team Championship. At both tables, West led the diamond ace against four spades. Seeing dummy’s singleton, West switched to a trump at trick two.
The first declarer won in the dummy, played off her heart ace-king and ruffed a heart in the dummy, hoping to drop Q-J-x. Now, though, South had no immediate side-suit hand entry. She led the club queen from the dummy, hoping whoever won the trick wouldn’t have a trump left. However, East played low, allowing West to win with the king and return another spade. Declarer had to lose four tricks: one heart, two diamonds and one club.
The second declarer, Barbara Travis, saw that the heart possibility could wait. There was another prospect to try first. At trick three, Travis led a diamond to her queen. West won with the king and returned another trump. Winning in the dummy, declarer ruffed a diamond. Suddenly dummy’s diamond nine was a winner! Travis cashed her two top hearts, ruffed a heart in the dummy and discarded her last heart on the diamond nine.
