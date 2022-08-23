On top of the Old Bailey, the famous criminal court in London, stands Justice. She holds a sword in her right hand and scales in her left. Across her eyes is a blindfold.
Bridge players sometimes feel like her. We weigh the evidence, but because some cards are hidden, contracts make that can be defeated, and vice versa.
Burrell Ives Humphreys, a former Superior Court judge from New Jersey, brought off a brilliant coup in today’s deal from a duplicate game — because West couldn’t see Humphreys’ cards.
Against three no-trump, West led the diamond three: seven, queen, king. Humphreys knew that if he conceded a club trick, the defenders could run four or five diamond tricks. To try to deflect the course of justice, Humphreys made an incredible play: At trick two, he led the diamond jack!
Thinking South was strong in diamonds, West — an expert with many titles to his name — ducked his ace. Immediately, Humphreys cashed four spades, two hearts and one club for his contract.
At the end of the evening, though, Humphreys found that he had scored 0 matchpoints! Every other South had won 10 or 11 tricks. Maybe some Wests didn’t lead a diamond. However, it seems more likely that the declarers played the ace and another club, either immediately or after crossing to dummy with a spade. When West won with the club king, he couldn’t envisage the diamond distribution. Instead, he switched to a major, refusing to give South a trick with the diamond jack.
As Humphreys might have said, justice definitely wasn’t done — or seen to be done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.