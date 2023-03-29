The Greek sage Chilon of Sparta claimed that the three most difficult things are: to keep a secret, to forget an injury and to make good use of leisure. Well, anyone who plays bridge regularly is doing the last. It can also be important to keep a secret, not revealing which key cards you hold. There are certain suit combinations that always seem to cause injury — declarer ends up falling to defeat when, with better balance, he could have stayed on his feet. One is highlighted in today’s deal.
South is in three no-trump. West leads the spade five, East puts up the queen and declarer wins with the king. How should he hope to bring home nine tricks?
First, check out those top tricks. Here South has seven: one spade (on the lead), two hearts, two diamonds and two clubs. So he needs two more tricks.
Clearly, despite some tempting red-suit cards, declarer will play on clubs. With only J-x of spades remaining, he wants to keep East off the lead. So South leads a low club and puts up dummy’s king. Then he plays a low club toward his hand. However, with this layout East wins a club trick and returns his last spade, letting West cash four tricks to defeat the contract.
Let’s go back to trick one. Suppose declarer ducks East’s spade queen. How can that hurt him? Answer: it can’t. No switch causes South pain, so let’s assume East returns his second spade, West winning with the ace and playing a third spade. Now declarer concedes a club trick to East and soon afterward claims nine tricks.
Let’s hope you don’t forget this injurious misplay.
