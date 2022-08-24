082522-tht-bridge
Buy Now

Jay Leno cracked, "The reason there are two senators for each state is so that one can be the designated driver."

In today's deal, South, the declarer, has two jobs. Against three no-trump, West leads his fourth-highest spade. What should South do if East (a) plays the queen, or (b) wins with the ace and returns the spade nine?

0
0
0
0
0