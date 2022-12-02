If eight players sit around two tables and play preduplicated deals, how often will the two auctions be identical?
Yes, it will primarily depend upon the basic systems being used by the pairs. If they are the same, the probability of identical auctions increases. Even so, it will happen less than half the time. Personal style makes such a difference.
Today’s deal was played in an Australian women’s team tournament. At the first table, South couldn’t open one no-trump — that would have shown only 12 to 14 points: the weak no-trump. Instead, she had to start the proceedings with one diamond. This allowed West an easy chance to overcall one heart. North-South then reached three no-trump played by North. East led the heart six, declarer ducking her ace. However, knowing that West had at least five hearts, North won the second round of hearts with her ace.
Now it was a matter of establishing the diamonds without letting West get on lead. North played a low diamond. If East had put up the king, declarer would have ducked in the dummy. But when East played low, declarer won with the ace and led another diamond. With a mixture of luck and skill, the contract was home.
At the other table, the strong-no-trump opening kept West quiet. Here, declarer made the error of ducking the first two heart leads. This gave East the chance to be a heroine. On the third heart, she could have discarded the diamond king! Instead, though, East parted with a low club. No doubt she is still ruing the missed opportunity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.