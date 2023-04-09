Edward Gibbon said that he wouldn’t exchange his love of reading for all the treasures of India. Fair enough, but in bridge, strange as it sounds, when declarer exchanges one trick for another, it usually costs the defenders a trick — as in today’s deal.
South’s sequence, a takeout double followed by a two-heart rebid, showed a hand too strong for a simple one-heart overcall: some 17-19 high-card points. North, who had revealed no values but had an ace and three trumps, raised to three-and-a-half hearts!
West started the defense with his three top diamonds.
At trick three, if South had optimistically called for dummy’s heart nine, East would have happily overruffed with the 10. Then, whichever way South turned, he couldn’t have avoided the loss of a spade trick to go down one.
Instead, South traded the diamond ruff, which had a high risk of an overruff, for a spade ruff, which was likely to win without incident. At trick three, South discarded one of dummy’s spades.
West, who had no winning defense, shifted to a club. Declarer won with dummy’s ace, drew two rounds of trumps, cashed the spade ace-king and ruffed his spade two with dummy’s heart nine. South returned to hand by ruffing a club and drew East’s last trump.
Note that if West switches at trick two or three, South must make the loser-on-loser play in diamonds himself.
Don’t make a play you know is doomed to failure. Look for a more profitable alternative.
