Gilles Queran used to publish a free bridge magazine in the Loire region of France. I was amused by the comment of one of his writers, Olivier Beauvillain, when summing up today’s deal.
In team tournaments played under the Swiss system, at table one the top two teams play against each other. Teams three and four meet at table two; and so on.
This deal arose at a tournament in Ostend, Belgium. Beauvillain’s team had just reached table one, where they were playing against a strong Dutch team. On this, the first board of the match, Beauvillain opened one no-trump, a debatable choice. After two passes, South bid two hearts, which North explained as showing five hearts and a four-card minor. North raised his partner to game.
Beauvillain started by cashing three club tricks, his partner discarding a discouraging diamond deuce at trick three.
What should Beauvillain have led now?
After “a long pause of 20 or 30 seconds,” Beauvillain switched to the spade king. Declarer won with dummy’s ace, cashed the two top hearts and claimed when they split 2-2.
Beauvillain apologized. “I’m sorry, partner. I thought that the declarer would have two spades in addition to his five hearts, four diamonds and three clubs.”
After you have taken all possible side-suit tricks, give the declarer a ruff-and-sluff. It cannot cost, as declarer has no losers left outside of trumps, and it might gain. Here, a club lead at trick four promotes a trump trick for the defense.
Beauvillain’s team played the next match at table 17.
