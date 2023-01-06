bridge 1-9
Buy Now

Gilles Queran used to publish a free bridge magazine in the Loire region of France. I was amused by the comment of one of his writers, Olivier Beauvillain, when summing up today’s deal.

In team tournaments played under the Swiss system, at table one the top two teams play against each other. Teams three and four meet at table two; and so on.

0
0
0
0
0